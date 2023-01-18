[Breaking news update, published at 9:41 a.m. ET]

Brian Walshe killed and dismembered his wife Ana Walshe and disposed of her body in dumpsters across suburban Boston, a prosecutor with the Norfolk district attorney's office said at his arraignment on Wednesday.

CNN's Gloria Pazmino, Rob Frehse, Bonney Kapp, Kristina Sgueglia, John Miller and Amanda Watt contributed to this report.

