Brian Walshe is expected to be arraigned in court Wednesday after being charged with murdering his wife Ana Walshe, a Massachusetts mother and corporate real estate manager who had been missing since the new year.

Brian Walshe, 47, has been in jail since January 8 when he was arrested and charged with misleading investigators, to which he has pleaded not guilty. Prosecutors have accused Walshe of intentionally delaying investigators in order to cover up evidence, alleging he lied about some of his actions in the days following his wife's disappearance.

