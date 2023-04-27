Brian Walshe denied bail after allegedly killing his wife Ana Walshe as prosecutor reveals new details in the investigation

Brian Walshe, accused of killing and dismembering his wife, is expected to appear in court Thursday.

 WCVB/Cohasset Police

A Massachusetts father accused of killing and dismembering his wife was ordered held without bail Thursday, nearly five months after the disappearance of Ana Walshe.

Brian Walshe, 48, shook his head as his murder charge was read aloud in Norfolk Superior Court. He pleaded not guilty to the charges of murder, misleading police and improper conveyance of a human body.

CNN's Jean Cesarez, Samantha Beech, Laura Dolan, Kristina Sgueglia, Eric Levenson, Amanda Watts, Jason Carroll, Kiely Westhoff, Anna Bahney, Lindsey Knight and Celina Tebor contributed to this report.

