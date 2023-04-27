A Massachusetts father accused of killing and dismembering his wife is expected to appear in court Thursday, almost five months after the disappearance of Ana Walshe.

Brian Walshe, 48, of Cohasset was indicted by a grand jury last month on charges of murder, misleading a police investigation/obstruction of justice, and improper conveyance of a human body, Norfolk District Attorney Michael W. Morrissey said.

Recommended for you

CNN's Jean Cesarez, Samantha Beech, Laura Dolan, Kristina Sgueglia, Eric Levenson, Amanda Watts, Jason Carroll, Kiely Westhoff, Anna Bahney, Lindsey Knight and Celina Tebor contributed to this report.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags