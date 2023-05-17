COLQUITT – Fans of live music, good food, and a little fresh air don’t have far to travel this weekend. The Briar Patch Music Festival is just down the road in Colquitt.
This year’s daylong festival will feature six live bands, food trucks, and a bouncy house for the kids in attendance.
For festival founder Jeb Tabb, the festival is more than a yearly event, it’s become a tradition.
“The most exciting thing for me every year is getting to play music with the friends I’ve made over the last 12 years,” he said, “We produced the first Briar Patch in 2010, and it’s just been growing ever since.”
The music this year will kick off at 3 p.m. with the Evergreen Family Band and performances by the Red Hoss Suckas, BoDean & the Poachers, Rollin’ in the Hay, Billy Rigsby Band and the Bo Henry Band will continue throughout the day. Gates open at 2 p.m., and the festival ends at 11 p.m.
“Bo Henry and his guys are always going to put on a show,” Tabb said, “I can’t wait to see what they bring to the stage this year. They stepped in at the last minute last year and really helped us finish off strong.”
There will be a bar on site as well as food truck options serving barbeque and seafood, as well as concessions and indoor restrooms available on the property.
“We always have great bands, obviously, but this year we have a few new ones that are joining the Briar Patch fraternity,” Tabb said, “They are all great musicians, so it’s gonna be a good time.”
This year’s Briar Patch will be a fundraiser for the Colquitt/Miller Arts Council. Briar Patch is a natural extension of the Arts Council’s goal, according to Executive Director Krista Ticktin,
“Music is an art form that brings people together, so we are thrilled to have it in our backyard for people to enjoy alongside their neighbor, if even for just a few hours," she said. "The language of the music is powerful.”
Festival tickets may be purchased at www.swampgravy.com or by calling the box office at (229) 758-5450. Parking will be located behind Cotton Hall Theater. Blankets and chairs are recommended, but no coolers will be allowed.