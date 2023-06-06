(CNN) — Britain’s Princess Eugenie has given birth to a boy, she announced on Instagram.

The princess, who is 11th in line to the British throne, is King Charles III’s niece. She’s the daughter of the monarch’s younger brother Prince Andrew and his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson.

To get updates on the British Royal Family sent to your inbox, sign up for CNN’s

Royal News newsletter.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags