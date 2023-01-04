Clarke County School District students go sit outside library to get access to internt for virtual school

A new round of grants were announced Wednesday that will send more than $235 million in federal pandemic relief funds to broadband projects in 28 Georgia counties.

ATLANTA -- Gov. Brian Kemp announced a new round of grants Wednesday that will send more than $235 million in federal pandemic relief funds to broadband projects in 28 Georgia counties.

When combined with significant local matches, nearly $455 million will be used to serve more than 76,000 locations across the state, many in rural communities most in need of high-speed internet access.

