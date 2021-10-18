Jeremy Brown, project manager for the Dougherty County Public Works Department, gives an update on a grant application to provide broadband internet service in unincorporated areas during a Monday Dougherty County Commission meeting.
ALBANY — The Dougherty County Commission took action Monday on a proposal that could provide broadband internet connection to up to 90 percent of residents in unincorporated areas.
“We’re predicting 3,116 new customers” could be reached through the project, Jeremy Brown, project engineer for the county’s Public Works Department, told commissioners at a Monday meeting.
Other highlights of the meeting included:
♦ An update on redistricting for commission districts based on 2020 U.S. Census figures;
♦ A vote to accept federal and state grant money to fund mitigation efforts related to a Jan. 2017 storm that caused significant damage in the county;
♦ County staff is preparing a grant package to help extend broadband service to residents who do not have broadband access or are underserved;
♦ Commissioners approved applying for a $15.59 million grant through the state’s Fiscal Recovery/American Rescue Plan Broadband Infrastructure Improvements program. The county’s share, if approved, is estimated at a little over $1 million.
Separately, the commission also approved a memorandum of understanding with AT&T for design, construction and implementation of a 100 percent fiber optic wire line network in the unincorporated portion of the county. Under the agreement, AT&T will provide $2.1 million in funding for the project.
Redistricting will be required for the six County Commission districts, and Commission Chairman Chris Cohilas announced that he intends to work in tandem with the Dougherty County School Board, which also has six districts. The same process was used in 2010 in drawing boundaries for local elections.
The county’s population declined by 9.3 percent, from 94,565 in 2010 to 85,790 in 2020, according to the census count.
All of the six districts, with the exception of District 1, experienced a decline in population, County Attorney Spencer Lee told commissioners.
“That means we’ve got to redistrict according to the 2020 Census,” he said.
The hazard grant award will allow the county to purchase and demolish 18 properties damaged during the 2017 storms at a total cost of $3.32 million.
It will include $2.5 million in federal funds, $332,000 in state funding, and the county providing matching funds of $449,000.
The properties will remain as permanent greenspaces after the work is completed.
