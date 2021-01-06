ALBANY – The Broken Heart Bakery is now a part of the Downtown Albany.
In partnership with the Albany city manager's office, the Downtown Development Authority and the Albany-Dougherty Inner City Authority, The Broken Heart Bakery officially opened its doors at 230 West Broad Ave. Jan. 2 and was welcomed by a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Wednesday.
Britny Wray, the owner of Broken Heart Bakery, said that the name of her business was inspired by her battle with a complicated heart condition. Wray was diagnosed with a complicated heart condition in March of 2020. Due to treatment and surgery, she missed six months of work. Wray had previously owned a small bakery in El Paso, Texas, so to make ends meet, she sold her cookies and brownies from her house.
She created a Facebook group to manage the orders.
The Facebook group caught traction, and Wray said she became so busy "I couldn't spare my oven to make dinner."
With such high demand for her products, Wray decided to start a business.
“In a season of change for my family, we created a business that was all our own," Wray said.
The Broken Heart Bakery was created with sugar, spice and everything delicious with an offer of 10-plus flavors of brownies, 20-plus flavors of cookies, as well as puff pastries, scones, and a few candies.
"We are overjoyed to welcome the owners of the Broken Heart Bakery to the Downtown area," Downtown Manager Lequrica Gaskins said. "Their unique bakery is sure to add a sweet touch to Downtown Albany."
The bakery is located downtown at 230 West Broad Ave. Hours of operation will be Tuesday-Friday 8 a.m.-6 p.m. and Sunday 11 a.m.-6 p.m.
For more information about downtown development opportunities, contact Gaskins at (229) 483-7665 or visit the www.downtown.albanyga.gov website.
