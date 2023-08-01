(CNN) — Police are searching for a 17-year-old they believe is responsible for the stabbing death of a Brooklyn man, a source with knowledge of the investigation told CNN.

The 28-year-old man was fatally stabbed at a Brooklyn gas station Saturday night in what police are investigating as a possible anti-gay hate crime, an NYPD spokesperson told CNN.

CNN’s Brynn Gingras contributed to this report.

