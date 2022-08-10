WebstaurantStore, a supplier to food service professionals around the world, will construct a new distribution facility in Ellabell. The new facility will create 213 new positions in Bryan County, representing more than $87 million in investment.
"Companies like WebstaurantStore continue to recognize Georgia is the best place to do business by expanding here again and again," Kemp said in a news release. "Our world-class logistics infrastructure and business-friendly environment make it possible for companies to operate in every corner of the state while still enjoying direct access to national and international markets and a highly-qualified work force."
Established in 2004, WebstaurantStore provides customers with an easy-to-use website to meet their industry-specific purchasing needs. With a focus on convenience and hundreds of thousands of products available, WebstaurantStore is the largest online supply store for restaurant service professionals and individual customers worldwide. The company currently employs more than 680 Georgians at two onsite locations, one in Albany, and various remote locations.
"We are pleased to continue our operations in Georgia and the Georgia Ports Authority market, with what will become our largest distribution center to date," Caleb Clugston, vice president of network optimization at WebstaurantStore, said. "The labor pool and skilled logistics work force of the greater Savannah area made our decision easy when selecting another site for distribution. We look forward to continued growth and positively impacting the community as well as the state of Georgia for many years to come."
WebstaurantStore’s new facility will be located at 54 Logistics Drive in Ellabell. The new facility will handle the distribution of large restaurant equipment such as commercial indoor/outdoor furniture, fast-moving full case quantities, and many other industrial products. The company will hire shipping and receiving managers and associates, as well as inventory control and quality assurance associates. Interested applicants can learn more and apply at www.webstaurantstore.com/careers/.
"We are excited to have WestaurantStore joining our existing industry base," Development Authority of Bryan County Chairman Jon Seagraves said. "In addition to creating over 200 jobs, the company plans to pay very strong wages. These are great opportunities for the residents of Bryan County and the region, and we would just like to welcome WebstaurantStore to our community."
Director of Project Implementation and Supplier Strategy Alyce Thornhill represented the Georgia Department of Economic Development’s Global Commerce team on the project in partnership with the Development Authority of Bryan County and Georgia Ports Authority.
"WebstaurantStore is a proven partner for the State of Georgia, and we’re excited they have chosen to expand their presence here for the fourth time," GDEcD Commissioner Pat Wilson said. "Companies recognize that Georgia’s logistics assets and geographic position put them in close proximity to 80 percent of U.S. consumers and gateways to international markets. We appreciate our partners at the Georgia Ports Authority and in Bryan County for their continued dedication to supporting Georgia’s communities."
