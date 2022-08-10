web.png

WebstaurantStore, a supplier to food service professionals around the world, will construct a new distribution facility in Ellabell. The new facility will create 213 new positions in Bryan County, representing more than $87 million in investment.

ATLANTA – Gov. Brian Kemp announced Wednesday that WebstaurantStore, a supplier to food service professionals around the world, will construct a new distribution facility in Ellabell. The new facility will create 213 new positions in Bryan County, representing more than $87 million in investment and the company’s largest expansion in Georgia.

"Companies like WebstaurantStore continue to recognize Georgia is the best place to do business by expanding here again and again," Kemp said in a news release. "Our world-class logistics infrastructure and business-friendly environment make it possible for companies to operate in every corner of the state while still enjoying direct access to national and international markets and a highly-qualified work force."

