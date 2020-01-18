ATLANTA — In Gov. Brian Kemp's annual State of the State address Thursday, the governor announced his 2020 priorities. His office has also released a FY 2021 budget and an amended FY 2020 budget.
The Georgia Budget and Policy Institute will work on details analyses of the overall budget, as well as the budgets of key agencies, in the coming weeks. The agency's president and CEO, Taifa S. Butler, released the following statement after the governor's address:
"The state's budget proposal proves what GBPI already knows: The state needs to build a stable and equitable revenue system in order for the budget to adequately fund our shared priorities. The state has made a series of risky decisions over the years that has put us in a difficult revenue situation, an anomaly in a state that enjoys many positive economic benefits. Our antiquated revenue system does not keep up with the modern economy.
"We also forego billions of dollars annually via special-interest tax breaks that go unevaluated and a refusal to draw down significant federal funds. Legislators must reject any risky tax cuts and look at increasing the tobacco tax to the national average as well as other smart revenue options supported by Georgians so that the state can commit to people-first policy solutions such as a Georgia Work Credit or increased funding for student transportation."
GBPI recently released a poll on Georgia's budget and revenue system that indicated the majority of Georgians oppose risky tax cuts and want to see a budget that funds critical priorities.
The proposed budgets will be sent to the Georgia House and Senate for debate.
