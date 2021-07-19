ALBANY -- Tax talk, employee compensation and the budget changes the first two entail were the three big topics on Monday for the Dougherty County Commission.
Commissioners unanimously approved amending the budget to reflect the salary increases for public safety employees and $1,000 payments to the balance of the county’s employees.
“We’re not finished; we still have to do a little bit more down the road,” District 1 Commissioner Ed Newsome, who chairs the commission’s Finance Committee, said of the spending plan for the fiscal year ending June 30, 2022.
In other votes, the commission:
-- Approved the salary increases for the Dougherty County Sheriff’s Office, Police Department and Emergency Medical Services and $1,000 payouts to other employees. The raises go into effect in August, and the payouts will be distributed the same month.
-- Amended the budget to pay for the increased compensation. The county’s general fund will increase by nearly $2.9 million to $58,087,366, and the special services district, which pays for fire protection and recreation for unincorporated areas, by about $400,000 to $8,598,902.
To view the meeting, visit https://www.facebook.com/517295802083345/videos/549176362944674.
