Buffalo Bills return to work after Damar Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest on the field

Buffalo Bills defensive end Shaq Lawson (90) reacts to the injury of safety Damar Hamlin (not pictured) during the first quarter against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium.

The Buffalo Bills were holding meetings and a walk-through Wednesday before their Week 18 game against the New England Patriots -- less than two days after Bills player Damar Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest during a nationally televised game.

The 24-year-old safety is sedated on a ventilator, his uncle said, while the attention of players, coaches and fans remains on his recovery in the run up to the final weekend of the NFL's regular season and the subsequent playoffs.

