The 19-year-old White man who killed 10 people in a racist mass shooting at a grocery store in a predominantly Black area of Buffalo last May cried and said he regretted his actions as he was sentenced to life in prison during an emotional court hearing Wednesday.

"I'm very sorry for all the pain I forced the victims and their families to suffer through. I'm very sorry for stealing the lives of your loved ones. I cannot express how much I regret all the decisions I made leading up to my actions on May 14," Payton Gendron, wearing an orange jumpsuit and shackles, said in court.

CNN's Sonia Moghe, Ray Sanchez, Kristina Sgueglia and Laura Ly contributed to this report.

