BUFORD – The U.S. Department of Labor’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) has cited Mavis Southeast LLC – operating as Mavis Discount Tire – for exposing employees to fall, struck-by and other hazards at the company’s distribution facility in Buford. The company faces $191,895 in penalties.
OSHA cited the tire company for exposing employees to fire hazards by failing to ensure emergency exits were not blocked and there was signage to the nearest exit. Other violations include exposing employees to struck-by and crushing hazards from damaged storage shelving, and failing to inspect fall protection equipment, train employees on the safe operation of powered industrial trucks, and mark aisles and passageways.
“Implementing comprehensive safety and health programs that include steps for identifying and eliminating hazards protects workers, and can help prevent injuries and illnesses,” said OSHA Area Director William Fulcher.
OSHA provides compliance assistance resources on safely operating a forklift, warehouse operations, and materials handling and storage.
The company has 15 business days from receipt of the citations and proposed penalties to comply, request an informal conference with OSHA’s area director, or contest the findings before the independent Occupational Safety and Health Review Commission.
