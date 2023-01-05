The fewest cars were bought and sold in April 2020

Ecoplastic Corp. will build a new automotive parts plant in Bulloch County, a $205 million investment that will create 456 jobs.

 File Photo

ATLANTA -- The Statesboro area has landed a second automotive parts manufacturer in recent months.

Ecoplastic Corp. will build a new automotive parts plant in Bulloch County, a $205 million investment that will create 456 jobs, Gov. Brian Kemp announced Thursday. The plant will supply the huge Hyundai electric vehicle manufacturing facility being built near Savannah.

Recommended for you

Tags