ATHENS — The senior team from Burke County won first place at the Georgia 4-H State Dairy Quiz Bowl contest recently at the University of Georgia Animal Science Complex. Team members Emmaline Cunningham, Tony Gray, Abby Joyner, Susanna Murray and Holt Sapp were coached by Burke County 4-H Agent Meridith Meckel.
Dairy Quiz Bowl is a fast-paced competition that uses buzzers as contestants respond to questions related to the dairy industry.
The quiz bowl content covers all topics related to dairy production and dairy foods, as well as dairy industry statistics, breed information and dairy organizations. By participating in 4-H Dairy Quiz Bowl, 4-Hers learn greater confidence, independence and compassion.
According to Georgia’s Department of Agriculture, animal agriculture is the largest sector of the agriculture industry and contributes more than $5.8 billion to the state economy. University of Georgia animal and dairy science faculty and industry experts contribute to the curriculum used to train 4-Hers and help connect youth with pertinent applications of the skills they learn.
Heather Shultz, Georgia 4-H UGA Cooperative Extension specialist for livestock programs, said she is grateful for the partnership with UGA.
“We would like to extend sincere thanks to Dr. Jillian Bohlen, University of Georgia dairy specialist, and the numerous UGA animal and dairy science staff and volunteers that helped facilitate the contest,” Shultz said. “In addition to the fun they have at Dairy Quiz Bowl, students gain critical thinking skills and knowledge of how agriculture in Georgia impacts their lives.”
Burke County 4-H will represent Georgia in November at the North American Invitational 4-H Dairy Quiz Bowl Contest in Louisville, Ky.
Three junior teams and three senior teams participated in the state contest. Junior teams are fourth- to eighth-grade 4-Hers and senior teams are ninth- through 12th-graders. The first-place junior team from Oconee County included Sawyer Mathis, Tyson Mathis, Molly Ann McLean and Bryson Woodruff.
Additional winners in the contest included the second-place senior team from Coweta County, the third-place senior team from Monroe County, the second-place junior team from Burke County, and the third-place junior team from Burke County.
For more information about how to get involved with Dairy Quiz Bowl and Georgia 4-H, visit www.georgia4h.org.
