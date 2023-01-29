Cloudy skies with periods of rain this afternoon. High 62F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 90%..
Updated: January 29, 2023 @ 4:04 am
At least 39 people were killed when a bus careered into a ditch and caught fire in the southern Pakistan city of Bela on Sunday.
The coach had been traveling the Quetta to Karachi route when it hit a bridge pillar at high speed at 4 a.m., the Bela Assistant Commissioner Hamza Anjum said.
It then careered into a ditch and caught fire, according to Anjum.
The bus had been carrying 48 passengers.
"So far, the bodies of 39 people have been recovered," Anjum said, adding that two injured people were taken to Karachi in serious condition.
Three people, including a woman and a child, had been rescued, Anjum said.
The bodies of those killed are being taken to Karachi for DNA testing, Anjum said.
Balochistan's Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo expressed sorrow on Sunday over the loss of lives.
