ATLANTA – The Georgia Chamber of Commerce, Metro Atlanta Chamber, and the Georgia Chapter of the National Federation of Independent Business have issued statements in support of Gov. Brian Kemp's decision to allocate as much as $1.5 billion in coronavirus relief funds from the CARES Act to repay borrowing for the Georgia Unemployment Insurance Trust Fund and prevent increases in state and federal unemployment taxes.
Georgia Chamber of Commerce: “The Georgia Chamber commends Gov. Kemp for appropriating $1.5 billion to replenish the state’s unemployment insurance trust fund that has been significantly depleted as a result of the pandemic’s impact on Georgia’s economy. The distribution of these benefits to Georgians experiencing COVID-recession job loss provide real peace of mind to our families as well as help sustain vital economic activity. As we look forward to recovery and a holistic return-to-work movement, it is crucial that our leaders find creative solutions to keep important programs funded without putting increased burdens on employers. Gov. Kemp’s action underscores his commitment to Georgia workers, job creators and the continued economic prosperity of our state.” -- Chris Clark, president & CEO, Georgia Chamber of Commerce
Metro Atlanta Chamber: "Georgia's Unemployment Insurance Trust Fund provides an essential safety net for our work force, particularly in tough times, as we are experiencing in 2020 due to COVID-19. Gov. Kemp's decision to direct these funds to replenish the trust fund is welcome news. It will boost our state's economic recovery by allowing employers to put resources back into their businesses and bring on additional employees rather than paying higher taxes." -- Marshall Guest, senior vice president, public policy, business climate, Metro Atlanta Chamber
NFIB Georgia: “2020 has been a challenging year for Georgia’s small business owners and employees. Today’s announcement means people who lost their jobs through no fault of their own because of the pandemic will have the support they need until they can return to work, and it relieves the financial pressure on the General Assembly to raise taxes on small businesses in order to support the Georgia Unemployment Trust Fund.” -- Nathan Humphrey, state director, NFIB Georgia
