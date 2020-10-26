ATLANTA – Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger announced Monday that She Leads, his office’s financial empowerment and investor education program, will host its sixth tele-town hall, “Finding Funding: How To Fund Your Business During a Pandemic & Beyond.”
Exploring the ways to fund a business can be challenging in the best of times. Now more than ever, it's important for Georgians to understand the options available to them so they can ensure their businesses are best positioned for proper growth and scaling. Speakers on the panel will provide guidance to help Georgia entrepreneurs determine what type of funding may be best and tackle strategies to help improve chances of success.
“As a resource for business owners, especially during the economic turbulence caused by COVID-19, our office understands how small businesses can lift Georgia’s communities up to new heights of prosperity and opportunity,” Raffensperger said in a news release. “I am committed to cultivating a pro-business regulatory environment to support the entrepreneurs and employees who drive Georgia’s economy.”
This event will take place on Thursday at 6 p.m. and is free and open to all Georgians.
The event will be moderated by the host of GPB’s "Lawmakers," Donna Lowry. Speakers for the tele-town hall include Business Financial Strategist Marguerite Pressly Davis; Co-Founder of Loki Equity Ventures Alok Gupta; Nicholas Downey, engineer, founder and CEO of Nead Wax Inc., and Maria “Mayte” Peck.
She Leads is a women’s financial empowerment seminar series hosted by the Secretary of State's office as part of a multifaceted financial literacy platform administered through the Securities and Charities Division in partnership with the Investor Protection Trust. These free tele-town halls feature industry leaders who discuss resources to help increase attendees’ knowledge about money, their own personal relationship to money, and financial issues and strategies for growing their wealth.
All Georgians are invited to attend this free and informational event.
