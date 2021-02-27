ALBANY — Albany’s AB&T welcomed local native Emily “Frances” Bell as the inaugural candidate in the bank’s newly established Relationship Banker Training Program, geared toward identifying, recruiting, training and nurturing new commercial and private bankers.
As one of the bank’s key tenets, building a team of engaged, dedicated and exceptional banking experts, is vital to AB&T’s continued success and its commitment to deliver the Gold Standard in community banking.
As she matriculates through the program, Bell will be given an education in all areas of banking, including retail, operations and compliance, accounting, credit, private banking, commercial lending and management.
Upon completion, Bell, as a Relationship Banker, will be responsible for forging new client relationships, generating new loans, deposits and fee income, as well as serving as an ambassador of AB&T throughout the community.
“This is an exciting time for AB&T, and we’re happy to be kicking off our new training program and welcoming someone like Frances to our bank family,” AB&T Executive Vice President Perry Revell said. “Her professionalism, drive and deep understanding of her home community make her an ideal candidate for this program and the AB&T team.”
Before joining AB&T, Bell spent the past few years with ADP, working in the company’s Nashville and Atlanta offices, where she served as district manager. While there, Bell managed a territory with more than 250 clients, helping them to streamline their payroll, HR processes, benefits and back office processes, and working closely with various accounting firms, banks and other clients to help streamline their operations.
Born and raised in Albany, Bell attended Deerfield-Windsor School before earning a BS in Hospitality Management from the University of Mississippi.
Watson Spence announces new associates
Watson Spence recently announced the association of Brock H. Pinson as of Nov. 1, 2020, and Summer E. Cotten as of Jan. 1, 2021.
Cotten comes to Watson Spence after a year of serving as lender’s counsel for commercial real estate transactions at Jones Day in Atlanta. Cotten is originally from Hahira and is a 2019 graduate of the University of Florida Levin College of Law, where she was selected for the Order of the Coif. Pinson is originally from Baconton and begins his legal career with Watson Spence as a 2020 graduate of Samford University’s Cumberland School of Law.
In a unanimous vote by the Watson Spence partners, Alfreda Sheppard was elected to serve a two-year term on the firm's management committee.
“Alfreda has a strong work ethic, and I have enjoyed watching her develop into an excellent all-around attorney who places a premium on service to our clients, our community, and our law firm," Louis Hatcher, who also currently serves on the firm’s management committee, said. "Alfreda’s election to the management committee is a clear recognition by her partners of her dedication to this firm as well as a recognition of her desire to ensure the firm’s continued growth and impact on the community."
Sheppard joined Watson Spence in 2009 and was named a partner in February 2016. She received a J.D. in 2005 from Thomas M. Cooley Law School in Lansing, Mich., and has been practicing law since 2006.
Philip Henderson, who joined Watson Spence on Feb. 1, 2020, upon the firm's Atlanta office's opening, was named partner, effective Jan. 1. Henderson received a B.A. in Political Science from the University of Georgia and his J.D. from Georgia State University College of Law. Since 2017, his practice has focused on the defense of auto manufacturers, component parts suppliers, and other product manufacturers in product liability claims and the representation of national and local businesses alike in general liability actions.
“We are excited about the growth our firm is experiencing in personnel, even during these difficult times,” Faison Middleton, managing partner of Watson Spence, said. “The promotion of Philip Henderson to partner, the addition of new associates Brock Pinson and Summer Cotten, and the election of Partner Alfreda Sheppard to our management committee are positive outcomes and result from a team focused on serving our clients well.”
