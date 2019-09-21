BAINBRIDGE – Southwest Georgia Farm Credit has announce that Suzanne Lovering has joined the staff as a credit analyst. Lovering is a graduate of Union University with a bachelor of business administration management and marketing degree with a minor in economics and finance.
“Suzanne joins our association with an extensive background in loan operations, lending and servicing of accounts,” Commercial Credit Analyst Joe Ingram said in a news release. “Suzanne’s financial and analytic skills will be assets to our organization and to the customers we serve.”
Lovering lives in Colquitt with her husband, Kevin, and son, Eric. She is an active member of First Baptist Church Colquitt, where she sings with the church's Praise Team.
Headquartered in Bainbridge, Southwest Georgia Farm Credit supports farmers and farm businesses, as well as rural property owners, providing safe, sound, dependable financing. The association is part of the Farm Credit System, a nationwide network of agricultural and rural lending institutions cooperatively owned by their borrowers.