CORDELE -- Planters First Bancorp, parent company of Planters First Bank, announced this week the appointment of J. Daniel Speight as CEO of Planters First Bancorp and General Counsel of the bank. Speight will also join the boards of Bancorp and the bank.
"Dan has had a distinguished banking career that reached across the state, but it was built upon the strength of his roots and relationships developed in central Georgia, which is where we live and work,” Bancorp Chairman Bob Way said in a news release. “Dan knows and understands our markets, customer base, and our employees. We will benefit from his vision and leadership, and we are excited about Dan joining our bank family.”
"I am honored to have been entrusted with this opportunity," Speight said. "I’ve known this bank and its ownership all my life. They have my utmost trust and respect. This is a battle-tested bank with a rich history that dates back to 1896. I believe we have an opportunity to create 'The' Community Bank in Middle Georgia, one that our customers, team members and shareholders will be proud to call 'my bank.'”
As part of the expanded leadership team, Planters First will also add two other veteran bankers that have previously worked with Speight at State Bank Financial Corporation and Flag Financial Corporation.
Mike Phillips will join as the chief financial officer of Bancorp and chief strategy officer of the bank. Lisa Lane will serve as executive vice president and chief administrative officer for Bancorp and the bank.
Speight was a founding shareholder, officer and director of State Bank and Trust and State Bank Financial Corporation. He has also served in various leadership roles with James Bates Brannan & Groover, Flag Bank, Flag Financial Corporation and Citizens Bank. Speight is also currently a board member of Beach Community Bank, headquartered in Fort Walton Beach, Fla. He has been active in various community organizations and well as statewide banking organizations. Speight received his BBA from Georgia Southern College and his JD from Mercer University. He and his wife, Robby, live in Pinehurst.
Phillips worked with Speight as an original shareholder and officer at State Bank and Trust as well as Flag Bank and Citizens Bank. Originally from Alabama, Phillips has spent the past 25 years in Georgia community banks in various strategic, operational and financial management roles. Prior to joining PFB, he worked with Calumet Bank in LaGrange as chief strategy officer. Phillips and his wife, Teresa will be living in Perry.
Lisa Lane worked with both Speight and Phillips at State Bank, Flag Bank and Citizens Bank in various administrative, management, operational, marketing and retail roles. She has been active in statewide banking organizations over the years as well as various community organizations. Lane grew up in Pitts and now lives in Vienna with her husband, Donnie. Most recently, she worked as chief administrative officer with James Bates Brannan Groover LLP in Macon and Atlanta.
Founded in 1896, Planters First Bank, the eighth-oldest financial institution in Georgia, is headquartered in Cordele and operates eight full-service locations throughout middle Georgia.