TIFTON — For the fourth consecutive year, the faculty and staff of the Stafford School of Business at Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College recorded a 100 percent participation rate in the annual Give Back to ABAC campaign.
ABAC Annual Giving and Development Coordinator Ric Stewart said the Give Back to ABAC campaign began in 2016, and every faculty and staff member in the Stafford School of Business has participated all four years.
“As we get ready for GivingTuesday on Dec. 3, this is a great show of support from the Stafford School of Business,” Stewart said. “The other areas with 100 percent participation rate so far are the Agriculture Department and everyone in Gressette Gym, the Red Hill Athletic Center and Thrash Gym.”
GivingTuesday is a global day of giving that harnesses the collective power of individuals, communities and organizations to encourage giving and to celebrate generosity worldwide. Every year on GivingTuesday, millions of people across the globe mobilize to show up, give back and change their communities. The goal is to create a massive wave of generosity that lasts well beyond that day and touches every person on the planet.
Stewart said the ABAC goal for the GivingTuesday campaign is $100,000. All gifts to the ABAC Foundation between now and then will count toward the goal.