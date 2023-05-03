Two 10-year-old children were found working at a Louisville McDonald's restaurant — sometimes until 2 a.m. — the US Department of Labor said Tuesday.

The revelation was part of an investigation into the child labor law violations in the Southeast. The agency also found three franchisees that own more than 60 McDonald's locations in Kentucky, Indiana, Maryland and Ohio, "employed 305 children to work more than the legally permitted hours and perform tasks prohibited by law for young workers," the Labor Department said in a statement.

