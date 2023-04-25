BuzzFeed, Lyft, Whole Foods and Deloitte all recently announced layoffs affecting thousands of US workers. They join a growing list of companies cutting back on their workforce this year amid concerns about economic uncertainty, as well as the need to rightsize after going on a hiring spree during the pandemic.

The slew of widely publicized layoffs comes as the job market begins to slow, following months of historic post-pandemic growth. US employers added just 236,000 jobs in March, below expectations — and a sign that the Federal Reserve's yearlong rate-hiking campaign to chill inflation is now also cooling the labor market.

