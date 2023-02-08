27 million watched Biden's second SOTU address, in big viewership decline from last year

President Joe Biden delivers his State of the Union address during a joint meeting of Congress in the House Chamber of the U.S. Capitol on February 7 in Washington, DC.

 Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

An estimated 27.3 million people watched President Joe Biden's 2023 State of the Union address on Tuesday night, according to Nielsen, a 29% decline in viewership from Biden's first address when more than 38 million tuned in.

According to Nielsen's measurement, 73% of the audience was aged 55 and older, with only 5% of viewers aged 18-34.

