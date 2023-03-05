Thirty million dollars worth of Funko Pop! figures -- those big-headed, vinyl pop-culture dolls -- will soon make their way into the hands of a new collector: The garbage collector.

Funko said in its fourth quarter earnings report that a combination of waning demand for the toys and a surplus of inventory is creating financial trouble for the company. Last year, they had to rent excess warehouse space just to hold the buildup of Funko figures, which range from Baby Yoda to Eddie Van Halen.

