New York (CNN) — Sausage company Johnsonville is voluntarily recalling more than 42,000 pounds of its “Beddar With Cheddar” sausages because of possible contamination.

The ready-to-eat pork links may include very thin black, fibrous strands of plastic, according to the US Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service.

