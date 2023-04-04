About 5,000 General Motors white collar employees have taken buyouts, according to GM CFO Paul Jacobson.

Jacobson, speaking at an investor conference in New York on Tuesday, disclosed the number of employees who have taken package offered last month. He said that the company will take about a $1 billion charge in the first quarter, but that the downsizing will save the company about $1 billion on an annual basis.

