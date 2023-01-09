7,000 'exhausted and burnt out' NYC nurses walk out

Nurses on the picket lines at Mount Sinai hospital in New York City early Monday.

 Andrew Kelly/Reuters

More than 7,000 nurses at two major New York City hospitals walked off the job Monday, arguing immense staffing shortages are causing widespread burnout and hindering their ability to properly care for their patients.

The nurses say they are working long hours in unsafe conditions without enough pay -- a refrain echoed by several other nurses strikes across the country over the past year. The union representing the nurses said an offer of 19% pay hikes isn't enough to solve staffing shortages.

