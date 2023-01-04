Hang onto your baby bonnets: Self-driving technology is coming to strollers.

Canadian-based baby gear startup Gluxkind was showing off its Ella AI Powered Smart Stroller at this year's CES, the consumer electronics show in Las Vegas that offers some of the most cutting edge -- and out-there -- new technologies.

Recommended for you

Tags

More News

Features
featured

Squawkbox

  • By Albany Herald Readers squawkbox@albanyherald.com