Frozen custard and burger chain Culver's is switching from Pepsi products to Coca-Cola -- and Pepsi fans are not happy.

"This is in progress and will take time as our nearly 900 restaurants located in 26 states make the switch," the Wisconsin-founded chain said in a statement, adding that its signature root beer, Dr. Pepper, as well as its sweet and unsweeteened teas will remain unchanged.

