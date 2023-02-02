An unopened first-generation iPhone from 2007 is hitting the auction block Thursday -- with an estimated value of $50,000.

Originally on sale for $599, the first iPhone offered early Apple adopters a 3.5-inch screen with a 2-megapixel camera, plus 4 GB and 8 GB storage options, internet capabilities and iTunes. It had no app store, ran on a 2G network and was exclusive to AT&T's network.

