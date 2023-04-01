When the Amazon Labor Union shocked the world last April by successfully forming the first US union in the e-commerce giant's history, Chris Smalls, the president and face of the organization, celebrated by making champagne rain on the street and thanking Jeff Bezos "for going to space" while workers organized.

Smalls, a worker who was fired by Amazon in the early days of the pandemic and then labeled as "not smart or articulate" by a company lawyer, quickly emerged as an icon for the resurgent US labor movement. He went on a media tour that took him from the red carpet to the White House, often clad in his "Eat the Rich" jacket and Versace sunglasses.

