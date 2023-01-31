It's like looking for a needle in a haystack -- an 8mm by 6mm silver capsule, no bigger than a coin, believed to be lost somewhere along a stretch of vast desert highway in Australia's biggest state.

Mining company Rio Tinto issued an apology on Monday saying it was supporting state government efforts to find the capsule, which contains Caesium-137, a highly radioactive substance used in mining equipment.

With previous reporting from CNN's Amarachi Orie.

