A US federal agency is considering a ban on gas stoves, report says

A federal agency is considering a ban on gas stoves as concerns about indoor pollution linked to childhood asthma rise, Bloomberg reported.

 David McNew/Getty Images

A federal agency is considering a ban on gas stoves as concerns about indoor pollution linked to childhood asthma rise, Bloomberg first reported.

A US Consumer Product Safety commissioner told Bloomberg gas stove usage is a "hidden hazard."

Recommended for you

Tags