A US federal agency is considering a ban on gas stoves

A federal agency is considering a ban on gas stoves as concerns about indoor pollution linked to childhood asthma rise, Bloomberg reported.

 David McNew/Getty Images

A federal agency is considering a ban on gas stoves, a source of indoor pollution linked to childhood asthma.

In an interview with Bloomberg, a US Consumer Product Safety commissioner said gas stove usage is a "hidden hazard."

Recommended for you

Tags