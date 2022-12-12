“GMA3” co-anchors T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach will “remain off-air pending the completion of an internal review,” ABC News President Kim Godwin disclosed to network employees in a memo Monday morning.

The memo is the first time Godwin has acknowledged to the company the existence of a formal internal probe targeting the hosts of the channel’s morning show after photos surfaced of the pair engaged in an apparent romantic relationship. Godwin’s note did not specify what the probe is looking at.

