ABC News lays off several senior executives amid broader Disney cost-cutting in 'shock' to newsroom

The C-suite bloodbath astonished staffers at the network, people familiar with the matter told CNN.

ABC News on Thursday stunned staffers, laying off several senior executives and restructuring its newsroom amid a broader workforce reduction being carried out by its parent company Disney, people familiar with the matter told CNN.

"Throughout the company, teams are being impacted by the downsizing that was announced several weeks ago, including our own ABC News family," ABC News President Kim Godwin told staffers in a memo.

