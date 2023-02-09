About 5 million bottles of Fabuloso recalled because of bacterial contamination

Some scents of Fabuloso cleaner are being recalled.

 sheilaf2002/Adobe Stock

Nearly 5 million bottles of Fabuloso multi-purpose cleaner have been voluntary recalled because there's a "risk of bacterial growth," the company said.

The company said a preservative "was not added at the intended levels during manufacturing," which resulted in the growth of Pseudomonas species, a bacteria found widely in soil and water. Fabuloso is owned by Colgate-Palmolive.

