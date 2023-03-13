The blame game is on for who caused Silicon Valley Bank's collapse, and the tech sector is pointing the finger at SVB CEO Greg Becker for allowing his company to go down in history as the second-biggest US banking failure on record.

One Silicon Valley Bank employee, who requested anonymity to speak candidly, was dumbfounded by how Becker publicly acknowledged the extent of the bank's financial troubles before privately lining up the necessary financial support to ride out the storm.

