After Twitter announced in February it would begin charging third parties to access its platform data, academic researchers warned that the vaguely worded plan could threaten important studies about how misinformation, harassment and other malicious activity spreads online.

Now, as Twitter has released more pricing information, many of those same academics are saying their fears were well-founded, complaining that Twitter's new tiered paywall not only charges "outrageously expensive" prices but that it also restricts the amount of accessible data so heavily that what little researchers can see, even on the most expensive tiers, is not useful for studies at any rigorous level.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags