Accenture slashes 19,000 jobs worldwide

Accenture plans to slash 19,000 jobs worldwide as it attempts to cut costs amid a gloomy economic picture.

The Irish-American professional services company said in a Thursday filing that it would spend $1.2 billion in severance to cut 2.5% of its workforce over the next 18 months, and another $300 million to consolidate its office space.

