Shares in Adani Group companies continued to plunge on Friday, as the embattled conglomerate grapples with stock market mayhem unleashed after a US short seller accused it of fraud.

Adani Enterprises, the group's flagship firm, was down over 15% in Mumbai, bringing the cumulative fall in share price to more than 60% since the allegations surfaced. The plunge has wiped out over $29 billion in the firm's market capitalization.

