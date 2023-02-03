Shares in most Adani Group companies slumped again on Friday, as the embattled conglomerate continued to grapple with stock market mayhem unleashed after a US short seller accused it of fraud.
The ports-to-power conglomerate has denounced a January report by Hindenburg Research that accused it of fraud and stock market manipulation as "baseless" and "malicious." It insists the fundamentals of its business are "strong." But analysts say the group hasn't convincingly answered questions raised by the report.
On Friday, shares of Adani Enterprises, the group's flagship firm, fell as much as 35% in Mumbai. They recovered most of those losses to close down 2%, bringing the cumulative fall to almost 55% since the allegations surfaced 10 days ago
The Indian stock exchanges halted trading in five other listed Adani firms after their stock crashed by the daily limits set at 5% and 10%. They included Adani Total Gas and Adani Green Energy, ventures in which TotalEnergies of France has invested.
But in a glimmer of good news for the troubled company, credit ratings agency Fitch said the Hindenburg report would have "no immediate impact" on the ratings of Adani entities and their securities, adding that it expects no material changes to the group's forecast cash flow.
And shares of Adani Ports, India's largest private port operator, closed up 5.6%. The company operates Mundra Port, often called the group's "crown jewel," which is located in the western Indian state of Gujarat.
$110 billion wipeout
On Wednesday, Adani Enterprises abruptly abandoned a $2.5 billion deal to sell new shares, just 24 hours after it was sealed. Gautam Adani, the group's founder, said in a recorded video address on Thursday that the share issue was pulled to protect investors from losses — the stock had been trading well below the offer price since last week.
But his address did little to halt the stock market meltdown that has wiped more than $100 billion off the combined market value of his companies. By Friday's close those losses stood at over $110 billion.
Adani is seen as a close ally of India's prime minister, Narendra Modi. Opposition lawmakers have begun asking for a probe into the Hindenburg report. They even staged a protest in India's parliament on Wednesday while the country's finance minister presented the annual budget.
Adani's personal fortune has taken a massive hit because of the stock market turmoil. Last week, he had a net worth of $120 billion, making him the fourth-richest person in the world. His net worth has now fallen to a little more than $61 billion and claims the 21st spot on Bloomberg's Billionaires Index.