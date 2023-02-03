Shares in most Adani Group companies slumped again on Friday, as the embattled conglomerate continued to grapple with stock market mayhem unleashed after a US short seller accused it of fraud.

The ports-to-power conglomerate has denounced a January report by Hindenburg Research that accused it of fraud and stock market manipulation as "baseless" and "malicious." It insists the fundamentals of its business are "strong." But analysts say the group hasn't convincingly answered questions raised by the report.

