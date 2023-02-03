Adani market rout deepens as uproar brings Indian parliament to a halt

Shares in most Adani Group companies slumped again on Friday. The logo of the Adani Group is seen on one of its buildings in Ahmedabad, India, April 13, 2021.

 Amit Dave/Reuters

Shares in most Adani Group companies slumped again Friday and India's parliament was adjourned amid chaotic scenes as the mayhem surrounding one of the country's biggest industrial conglomerates deepened.

The ports-to-power empire, created by Gautam Adani, has been reeling since a US short seller, Hindenburg Research, accused it of fraud and stock market manipulation in January. The Adani Group has denounced the report as "baseless" and "malicious." It insists the fundamentals of its business are "strong." But analysts say the group hasn't convincingly answered questions raised by the report.

