The Adani Group has accused a US investment firm of launching "a calculated attack" on India by publishing a report alleging widespread fraud at the ports-to-power conglomerate.

Hindenburg Research released its report on billionaire Gautam Adani's business last week, accusing the group of "brazen stock manipulation and accounting fraud scheme over the course of decades." It said it had taken a short position in Adani Group companies, meaning it would benefit from a drop in their value.

