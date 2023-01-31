India's richest man Gautam Adani ended his trip to Davos earlier this month on an optimistic note. The infrastructure billionaire expressed confidence about India's growth and ambition. He even talked about his mild addiction to ChatGPT.

Back home, his huge logistics and energy conglomerate announced plans to take more businesses to the stock market and issue new shares to raise billions to pay down debt. Less than a week later, everything changed.

